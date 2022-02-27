ASHE pays tribute to Garvey

A century after he was convicted on suspected mail fraud charges in the United States, Marcus Garvey's subsequent imprisonment still angers Garveyites and the black-conscious.

On February 28, creative dance group ASHE pays tribute to the pan-African titan with Jamaica, Garvey, Marley & Reggae, a show at the Miramar Cultural Center in South Florida.

The 90-minute production is divided in three segments. It opens with Jamaica, which sees the 12 dancers, actors and singers performing to songs from Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Garvey The Musical, written by Michael Holgate, focuses on Garvey's achievements while Roots Rock Reggae looks at the evolution of Jamaican music.

With Jamaica's Government announcing plans to lobby the administration of United States President Joe Biden to exonerate Garvey of the controversial charges, there is renewed interest in his work as a champion of black empowerment.

Jamaica's first national hero, Marcus Garvey was born in St Ann. A publisher by trade, he also founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association and played a massive role in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s.

Conroy Wilson, executive and creative director of ASHE, describes

the production as “part civics lesson on the life of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey and part empowerment education for school youth as well as general audiences.”

He added that, “As an edutainment production, it highlights the valuable learnings from a first-class Jamaican philosopher in an entertaining production.”

After being convicted for mail fraud in January 1922, Garvey was granted bail while he appealed. After several trial delays, the conviction was upheld and in 1925 he was sent to Federal prison where he spent almost three years; Garvey was deported to Jamaica upon his release in late 1927.

Garvey died in London in 1940 at age 52.

His son, Julius Garvey, will give the opening address for the Miramar event. Roots singjay Anthony B is also scheduled to perform on a show Oliver Mair, Jamaica's consul general to Miami, calls “a huge event for us in the Diaspora as we celebrate Black History Month, Reggae Month and our first national hero, the Right Honourable Marcus Mosiah Garvey. We will continue to share Garvey's message and advocate for his name to be cleared.”