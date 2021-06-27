Atlanta says cheers

FOR decades, Atlanta has been considered the mecca of black America. It is home to a large West Indian community which influenced Jamaican promoter Jahbari CG Production to stage its first Atlanta Independence Rum & Wine Festival there.

While Caribbean liquor and cuisine is high on the menu, music will also play a big role at the event which takes place July 4 at Piedmont Park. The Atlanta Independence Rum & Wine Festival is one of the first major shows in the Georgia capital, as the American entertainment industry reopens after COVID-19 forced its closure for a year.

“The event is a rum and wine festival but will offer much more to patrons who attend. We will promote unity and togetherness under the banner of Caribbean music and culture,” Clifton Garibaldi, CEO of Jahbari CG Production, told the Jamaica Observer. “It is designed to offer patrons a cultural treat and to tantalise their taste buds, all while they enjoy the best live music.”

The musical package also has a strong Caribbean flavour, with Jamaican acts Ky-Mani Marley, Cham, and Inner Circle in headline roles. Trinidadian soca star Bunji Garlin is on the card as well, along with seasoned American rapper Lil' Mo and British DJ/singer Afro B.

Florida, Georgia and Texas have been leaders in reopening key sectors as COVID-19 restrictions ease throughout the US, in wake of positive response to the federal government's vaccination programme. The July 4 independence weekend is arguably the US's busiest period, and there are several major Jamaican shows taking place.

On July 3, the second Big Ship Music Festival takes place in Port Charlotte, Florida. The following day is the Florida Jerk Festival in West Palm Beach.

Though the threat of COVID-19 is not as ominous, Garibaldi says protocols will be observed.

“The health and safety of patrons, performers and staff is our first priority. We will be conducting temperature screening of staff and attendees in a way that is safe and respectful, and in accordance with applicable privacy laws and regulations,” he stated. “We will also encourage our patrons to wear masks, practice social distance and sanitise where necessary. We are installing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate these measures.”