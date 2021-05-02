Aunty Donna takes the stage

Social media sensation Aunty Donna is making the move to local theatre when she debuts in the comedy Bangarang Inna Miss Donna House which will be streamed globally starting on May 14.

This is the latest of the local theatre productions being taken to the world via streaming platforms created by local outfit Whirlwind Productions.

According to producer and CEO of Whirlwind Michael Dawson, adding Aunty Donna to the roster which includes comedy king Oliver Samuels is a real treat.

“It really doesn't get bigger than this. Oliver Samuels on Mother's Day has been the biggest event for over two decades and Donna 'Aunty Donna' Gowe is an unprecedented star on social media and her acting debut is anticipated by thousands of her loyal fans the week after that.”

Oliver Samuels will take to the streaming platform starting March 7 with his Mother's Day production Fambily Fuel.

Dawson noted that when the entertainment industry was suddenly shut down due to COVID-19 in March 2020, members of the local theatre industry were arguably hit the hardest as unlike their musical compatriots, royalties from radio plays and streaming platforms like Spotify are non-existent.

“Luckily for dozens of members of the fraternity, within 8 weeks of the sudden closures the Whirlwind Group announced the first major streaming theatrical production out of Jamaica with Delcita's Father Says Best Father's Day show. Since then the company has successfully delivered 10 productions and now they are preparing for their biggest two.

Streaming is one of the fastest growing industries in the new post-pandemic world, and it seems Jamaica has not been left out. Dawson explained that there is more to come as the company formed and launched Garvey TV for the Pan African market and MECA TV an entertainment channel is next. The company's content can now be found on its Mytelefy.tv website, Android TV app, Android app, IOS app and Roku TV.