Autarchii takes on status quo

As a socially-aware artiste, Autarchii keeps in tune with global affairs, some of which are the backdrop for his songs. With COVID-19 having the world in a stronghold, there was no shortage of material for his EP, Disrupting The Status Quo .

The six-song project was released in late November by his Red A Red Music Group. Autarchii said there was no escaping the anxiety caused by COVID-19 in the past 18 months.

“Most definitely, the world is in a current state of confusion, from ongoing wars to neo-colonialism to a pandemic affecting every nation. Escaping by The Night stands out as the track directly inspired by global turmoil,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Four of the songs on Disrupting The Status Quo were previously released. They are Pomps And Pride, Rise With The Sun, Black Beauty, and As The Water Flow.

The EP is Autarchii's first collection of songs since his album Land of The Free came out in 2017. In the interim, the roots singer has put out a number of singles and tried breaking into regions like Africa.

That four-year break has been artistically beneficial.

“In the past year my vocal abilities have improved as well as my writing skills. More ballads are being added to my catalogue while I still maintain that grass roots presentation,” said Autarchii.

From Christian Pen in St Catherine, Autarchii (given name Jermaine Joseph) has been recording for seven years. His father is roots singer Donovan Joseph, former member of harmony group Time Unlimited.