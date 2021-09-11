Author Crystal Evans tackles social issues

Jamaican author Crystal Evans aims to empower women by tackling complex social issues with her books.

“Most of the books I write take a deep look at what life is like for Jamaican women. A lot of people would be afraid to write about the topics that I write about. My books are gritty, but they tell the truth. At times the truth might be disturbing, but it is incontrovertible. I'm giving a voice to women who are afraid to speak their truth,” said the author.

The Westmoreland-born author made her debut in 2013 with publication of a book titled Mama Brown's Family: True Jamaican Story.

Since then, she has written and published 15 other titles, including Yakima, The Bunna Man: Joe Grind Series, Every Man Deserves A Good Jacket, The Country Gal Journal, Ghetto Slam, and Mommy Mogul: The Go Giver: How To Make Money Using What You Already Have and Know.

“I write all my books to empower women to make better choices. I want women to realise that they don't have to stay in abusive relationships because they can't provide for themselves and their children. I want them to understand that it's alright to stand up for themselves and be independent so they can live life on their own terms,”said Evans.

She also revealed that one of her biggest goals is to see her books turned into films.

“Becoming a successful author was one of my childhood dreams. Now that I've achieved that dream, I would like to turn my books into films. I'm currently in dialogue with several key players in the local film industry and investors who are interested in working with me. Very soon, I'll be making an announcement about this venture,” she said.

Evans is also an accomplished web entrepreneur, blogger, commodities broker, business consultant and publisher. She hopes to join the political arena in the future and create a foundation that will help women maximise their potential.