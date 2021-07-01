Autonomy is 'unbreakable'

Gospel singer Autonomy is hoping to win more souls for Christ with his debut EP Unbreakable Natives .

“This EP is about love, unity and finding our way back to our true Creator by keeping His law and command. It's about people who are unbreakable, they may be poor but they're still happy, sad but still find a way to smile, they're enslaved but still find a way to live freely. What makes them unbreakable is that they are chosen from the foundation of the Earth by the Creator of the universe,” said Autonomy, whose given name is Nicholas McLean.

“The overall vibe and feel of the EP is to get my people to wake up and to be aware of the matrix taking place around them and moreover to learn about who they are, where they come from and what our purpose here is,” he continued.

Produced by Teamworks Production, the six-track project was released on June 7.

It includes Mama Africa, Nothing Like Paradise, No Time Soon, Feed All The Poor, Poetic Justice, and Sunny Side.

The Waterhouse native has been involved in music for approximately 24 years.

His decision to pursue it full-time was inspired by everyday happenings.

“I wanted to reach the destitute and those of my people who [are] long destroyed because of lack of knowledge,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Autonomy, who is a member of the Jamaica Evangelistic Centre on Waltham Park Road, Kingston, also explained why his favourite track on the EP has won him over.

“ Nothing Like Paradise talks about the many injustices and the corruption that's taking place all over the world,” said the Mona High School past student.

He believes all listeners will have a life-changing experience.

“I want all my people who long to hear really uplifting and redemption songs to go out there and get this EP. It is truly an eye-opener and one that will restore your soul for the small price you will pay,” he stated.