B J Thomas, Gavin MacLeod are dead

Not many people in Jamaica knew how B J Thomas looked but they were certainly familiar with his songs. Actor Gavin MacLeod, however, was a fixture in Jamaican homes for many years.

Both men died on May 29 in Texas and California, at ages 78 and 90, respectively.

Thomas was best known for the signature songs Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head and Hooked on A Feeling, which remain popular on Jamaican radio.

With its distinct sitar intro, Hooked on A Feeling was a global hit in 1968. Eleven years later, it was covered by Miss Jamaica (1988) Andrea Haynes; her version was produced by Grub Cooper for the Fabulous Five's Stage Records.

MacLeod was world-famous as Captain Merrill Stubing, who helped make The Love Boat one of the most successful television shows of the 1980s. It was a weekend staple on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation ( JBC).

Prior to The Love Boat, MacLeod was a cast member of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, another popular series in Jamaica.