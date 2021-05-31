B J Thomas, Gavin MacLeod are dead

B J Thomas, Gavin MacLeod are deadMonday, May 31, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Not many people in Jamaica knew how B J Thomas looked but they were certainly familiar with his songs. Actor Gavin MacLeod, however, was a fixture in Jamaican homes for many years.
Both men died on May 29 in Texas and California, at ages 78 and 90, respectively.
Thomas was best known for the signature songs Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head and Hooked on A Feeling, which remain popular on Jamaican radio.
With its distinct sitar intro, Hooked on A Feeling was a global hit in 1968. Eleven years later, it was covered by Miss Jamaica (1988) Andrea Haynes; her version was produced by Grub Cooper for the Fabulous Five's Stage Records.
MacLeod was world-famous as Captain Merrill Stubing, who helped make The Love Boat one of the most successful television shows of the 1980s. It was a weekend staple on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation ( JBC).
Prior to The Love Boat, MacLeod was a cast member of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, another popular series in Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy