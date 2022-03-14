Babsy Grange keeps word

ENTER TAINMENT and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange is making good on a promise that more assistance would be coming for the creative sector which has been hobbled by the novel coronavirus since March 2020.

According to Grange, a relief programme is currently under way for registered small companies and umbrella organisations within the entertainment, culture and creative sectors.

“The grants will range from a $400,000 to $1,000,000,” said Grange in a release on Friday, while announcing applications are being accepted on the ministry's website at www.mcges.gov.jm.

Grange said the size of grants to companies and organisations would depend on the entity and the size of the sector they serve.

“Within the sector you have large organisations such as JaRIA (Jamaica Reggae Industry Association), JAVAA (Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates), and the Jamaica Federation of Musicians; and you have small business entities say in theatre, in dance, in film that will also be considered for grants,” she said.

To be eligible for grants, companies and organisations must have been in operation prior to the pandemic and be able to prove it using company registration documents, a tax compliance certificate, and event flyers.

Entities should also be signed up to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport's e-registry; and must have an account (with any local bank) in Jamaican currency.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 17 at midnight.

“It's a small window… [and] I want to encourage those entities to apply now. We want to provide these funds to you for capacity building, capacity strengthening, and also to provide these small registered entities with funds to restart after the COVID devastation… before the end of the financial year,” she said.

At the launch of Reggae Month held at the Go For God Family Church on the grounds of the Shortwood Teachers' College on Sunday, January 30, Grange had promised more financial relief was coming for the sector.

In late December she dispersed a $90-million special support package to members of the entertainment, culture, and creative industries — the largest grant for any sector in Jamaica's history. Each beneficiary received $60,000 and had to be registered on the ministry's e-registry; be a member of an established industry body; and had to have a Jamaican bank account.

The entertainment sector is estimated to have lost $26 billion since the onset of the pandemic.