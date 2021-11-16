Baby Boom does vibesy number

WITH a month to go before Christmas, the celebratory songs are already doing the rounds.

UK-based dancehall deejay/producer m has thrown his hat in the ring with How Yuh Dweet, released a month ago on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm.

“I am so pleased with the quality of the song, just hearing it over and over. And, it is sounding better and better — just like good ol' wine. And guess what? People keep asking me: 'How yuh Dweet?' “ he said.

According to Baby Boom, “This song took a lot of work... Some artiste don't appreciate good riddims but when you have someone as Delly Ranx around, who knows so much about good production, one [has] got to give the best.

“I listened to the rhythm, love the beat and drop a vibesy song on it.”

Born in England to a Jamaican mother and Dominican father, Baby Boom (given name Daniel Francis) said he was always connected to his Jamaican roots.

“While attending school my two friends and I became co-owners of King Judah sound system, but I always wanted to go front-of-stage,” he said. “I used to deejay a number of Bounty Killer's songs, which helped me to improve my vocals.”

He got his break in 2004 with the song Request on the Poisonous Records label.

His other songs include Chocolate ft Tarrus Riley, Dat Nuh Normal and Born As A Don.

He also established himself as a producer. His credits are on Delly Ranx's Money Wi A Pree, Michael Rose's What A Bam Bam, Gaza Kim's Warning, and Loud by Wayne Wonder.