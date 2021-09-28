Bacchanal remains optimistic

MICHAEL Ammar Jr, co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, says he is still optimistic at the prospect of a carnival road march next year.

“We're just watching to see what will happen with the vaccine. The way things are moving fast, I suspect at some point everybody coming to Jamaica will have to be vaccinated. A lot can happen in two months so, we're on standby,” Ammar Jr told the Jamaica Observer.

The road march is the highlight of the Jamaican carnival season. The occasion, attended by thousands of revellers, sees all the major bands converging throughout the Corporate Area streets and dancing to the latest carnival-themed music. In some instances, there are live performances.

The co-director said while remaining positive regarding the reopening of Jamaica's entertainment sector, he had to modify his itinerary.

“We have reshuffled our plans [in keeping with COVID-19 protocols], we've done our calendar of events. Right now, we're just waiting to see if it [road march] will be in April [2022] – and if that isn't the date, when it will be. I can't say anything more. We're watching and monitoring things, but we will be ready,” he added.

Currently, all social gatherings are banned. There is also a nightly curfew which begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am the following day. On Saturdays, the curfew begins at 6:00 pm, while Sundays are no-movement days.

Visitors and Jamaicans coming home from abroad will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result, conducted within 72 hours prior to their travel date, at the point of check-in for their flights. Accepted test types are polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid amplification (NAA), RNA or molecular, and antigen.

Also, Jamaica's vaccination campaign is steadily progressing; up to yesterday 720,380 Jamaicans were vaccinated. In the last few months the country has received shipments of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

At 22 years old, Bacchanal Jamaica is the island's oldest carnival band and one of major groups which participates in the annual road march. It has attracted thousands of tourists to the country each year to take part in the experience.