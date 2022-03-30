Bacchanal remembers Blaxx

MICHAEL Ammar Jr describes late Trinidadian soca star Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart as part of the Bacchanal family.

“We want to express our condolences to friends, family, and fans of Blaxx. He will be greatly missed by Bacchanal,” Ammar Jr, co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, told Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

“We're very sorry to hear. He used to perform at our events all the time,” he continued.

Blaxx, 61, died on Monday after contracting COVID-19, his Manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose confirmed on social media.

Ammar Jr said Blaxx became a staple at Bacchanal's events.

“He always put on an unbelievably energetic fete. All his music was upbeat. He knew how to get the crowd jumping. I remember the year with Hulk (one of Blaxx's tracks) when he stopped singing, the crowd began cheering, and he had to perform it again. He performed at the original Mas Camp (on Oxford Road in St Andrew), and the new one, so it goes to show that he was with us for many, many years,” the co-director recalled.

Mas Camp was relocated to its new base at Stadium North in St Andrew in 2012, after 12 years in its former home.

Bacchanal Jamaica, the island's oldest carnival band, which spans over two decades, is known to consistently invite artistes from neighbouring Caribbean islands for pre-carnival and road march events.

D'All Starz — of which Blaxx was the lead singer — issued a statement saying his family, along with the management and members of the band D'All Starz, regretted having to announce his untimely passing.

“May his voice be heard among the angels,” the statement read in part.

The 61-year-old had been hospitalised since March 4.

In 2020, Blaxx was hospitalised with lung and kidney issues.

Some of the late singer's other songs include Gyal Owner, Mash Up, Leh Go and a remix of dancehall artiste QQ's One Drop.

— Kediesha Perry