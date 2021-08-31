'Michi' backs vaxx

PAPA Michigan knows what it is like to lose a loved one to COVID-19. The veteran deejay, who recently recovered from the virus, is urging Jamaicans to protect themselves at all cost.

“It [the virus] is something that you don't want anyone to experience, especially if you don't have a good immune system. COVID killed my stepdaughter in the US last November [at age 40], so I was quite sure that this thing existed, even when some people had doubts that it [the virus] was real,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am definitely supporting wearing masks and as far as science entails, I support the vaccine. I'm going to take it as soon as I can and everyone should,” he continued.

The 60-year-old deejay said he was tested positive on July 20. He, however, did not require hospitalisation, but self-quarantined under his doctor's order for three weeks. He said he used natural remedies such as fever grass, turmeric, garlic, and ginger to assisting in restoring his health.

Up to yesterday Jamaica recorded 67,402 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,510 fatalities.

Over the weekend, the island experienced a shortage of oxygen to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. However, on Monday, a bulk delivery of the gas was distributed at major hospitals across the island.

Papa Michigan is urging citizens to take the jab and not wait on a particular brand.

“They all have the same mRNA [messenger ribonucleic acid] components because they are all coming from the same source. So, I don't see why the brand should make a difference. Different people [scientists] put them together but it's basically the same ingredients,” he said.

Up to August 27, 505,781 Jamaicans were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the deejay lauded Government for using entertainers in its campaign to encourage Jamaicans to get the jab.

“I think they're doing a good job. Don't care what you do, there's always better you can do. We as artistes need to step up to the plate because we're very influential. I know there's hesitancy because they don't trust science, but in life we're always gonna require a vaccine,” he said.

Papa Michigan (given name Anthony Fairclough) is a former goalkeeper for Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston. He lifted the Walker Cup in 1978. He was part of the now defunct duo Michigan and Smiley. The outfit was known for hit songs including Diseases, Rub A Dub Style, One Love Jam Down, and Sugar Daddy.

Last year he was first runner-up in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition with his entry Jamaica Dance. The competition was won by Buju Banton's I Am A Jamaican.