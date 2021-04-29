Bad Boy Trevor fined $150,000

ROOTS play actor Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid was found guilty of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday.

Reid was slapped with a fine of $150,000 or three months in prison.

“I can't communicate like that now. I am sorting myself out. I will be paying the fine,” Reid told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The actor rued that the court system does not accept card payment and he had to wait until a friend brought the cash to him. That caused a delay in him getting his release.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the actor was arrested and charged alongside 22-year-old Keneil Smith for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act, and Spirit Licence Act.

The report stated that a police team visited a premises on Plantation Drive in Kingston 20, at approximately 1:00 am on March 22 last year, where a party was being held. They ended the event and seized a console and a quantity of liquor.

At the time of the incident, the Government had issued a limit of 20 people on public gatherings, in an attempt to contain the number of coronavirus cases.

In an interview with the Observer two days after he was charged, Reid said he was unaware that the Disaster Risk Management Act also applied to house gatherings.

“I hosted the party out of ignorance because, at the time, I wasn't thinking that house parties were a part of the ban. So, I threw a little VIP house party and it just started getting out of hand… probably because people were bored and needed entertainment, they 'log on' to the party,” he stated.

He subsequently issued a public apology.

“It was a wrong, selfish, and uncalculated move on my part to have planned such a event in light of the seriousness of the virus that's going around. My name carries a lot of influence. So, I take full responsibility for my actions. In such, I owe my fans, family and the Government an apology. I am sorry,” he said.

Bad Boy Trevor is known for his roles in popular roots plays such as Bashment Granny, Double Dose, Scandal, and Clash.