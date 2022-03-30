Badda General puts Oscar incident to music

LESS than 24 hours after the on-stage incident between American actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at film's biggest night, the Oscars, on Sunday, deejay Badda General recorded the song Box Who .

“I can't write songs. I've never written a song. Maybe one time in my life, long ago. I feel like when you write, you overthink ... mi just mek song. Line by line, verse by verse. I just find the words that make perfect sense. Making a song is very easy for me. As you know, throughout the pandemic me and ZJ Liquid collaborated on a whole bunch of songs and kept the masses entertained throughout the whole pandemic,” Badda General told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on Monday, Box Who is self-produced on the artiste's Jussa Riddim.

Comedian Chris Rock was on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to present the award for Best Documentary when, in his usual fashion, he began taking shots at the audience. The comedian noted that Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would be great in GI Jane 2, hinting at a sequel to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore in which she shaved her head when she became a member of an elite army regiment.

Clearly angered, Will Smith stormed onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face. It is being speculated that the Smiths saw the joke as being inappropriate, considering that Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which results in hair loss.

Will Smith would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard.

Both Will Smith and Chris Rock have publicly apologised for the incident.

Badda General disagrees with Will Smith's action, noting that it was unprofessional.

“There is a time and a place for everything. I know that he said something about Jada's hair but I don't think the right action was for him to walk on the stage and assault a person like that. There are always other ways and avenues. As black people, as entertainers, as role models weh we a say no violence… I don't think that's the right way to go. You could've dealt with it differently,” he said.

He says Box Who has been doing the rounds in the short time it's been out.

“The reception has been overwhelming. I didn't expect it. I think I did a good job at putting the lyrics together and making the point that I had set out to make, that if this had happened to any of the Jamaican people that I know, it would've been a whole different thing. With that, I didn't stray and kept on point and the reception has been overwhelming. Mi get calls from left, right and centre,” he added.

Badda General (given name Omari Lawrence) said he fell in love with music at age seven. By age 14, he formed a fanbase in St James as a selector using the moniker Froggy.

His other songs include: I Wish; Nah Beg; Caution; and Curfew and Barrel, both featuring ZJ Liquid.