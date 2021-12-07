Bailey's 'Paraphernalia' goes on show tomorrow

Jamaican artist Greg Bailey is hoping to bring awareness to Jamaica's state of goverance with his debut solo exhibition Post-Colonial Paraphernalia.

“The works in this exhibition looks at the current state of Jamaica and how it's been grappling with itself as a post-colonial state. With these works I am attempting to present us with a reflection of ourselves that we cannot see in a mirror. The body of work is meant to engage discussions on national assessments as we need to redefine who we are as a people and how we are going to situate ourselves here at home as well as in the global space,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The exhibition will be on view at Creativ Space, 2 Windsor Avenue, Kingston 5, from Wednesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 22. It will feature 10 new oil paintings.

Bailey, who hails from Warsop in Trelawny, earned his bachelor of fine Arts (BFA) from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in 2010, where he now lectures, and a master of fine arts (MFA) from the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at the Washington University in St Louis in 2019.

His Jamaican exhibitions include Young Talent 2015, the 2012 National Biennial, and the Jamaica Biennial 2014 and 2017 at the National Gallery of Jamaica and the And I Resume the Struggle exhibitions at the Olympia Art Gallery. He has also exhibited in London, England; the United States; and Stuttgart in Germany.

His awards include the People's Choice Award at the Due West 2020 exhibition, National Gallery West, Montego Bay; the Danforth and Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund scholarships; and the Dawn Scott Memorial Award. Bailey is the author of Future Relics: Monumentalizing Afro-Caribbean Identity (2019).

Bailey also explained to the Observer that part proceeds from the exhibition will continue to fund his research.

“Some of the pieces will be on sale and some already belongs to various private collections. The proceeds will go into funding of my research and interpretation of the Jamaican paradoxical paradigm,” he said.

The artist further stated that there has been a growing appreciation for fine arts among Jamaicans.

“The COVID-19 pandemic did further damage to the already fragile local art ecosystem but there are signs that are pointing [in] a positive direction. In 2020 a group of us came together and decided to host the …And I Resume the Struggle (AIRTS) exhibition. We collaborated with the Olympia Art Gallery and made this happen. AIRTS, as far I know, was one of two public exhibitions held in the Corporate Area that 2020 – the other was a Khalfani Ra's solo exhibition in the Olympia Mini Gallery. AIRTS opens its third staging on Thursday, December 9th at the Olympia Art Gallery,” he said.

“There has been a growing number of art exhibition openings since the final quarter of this year and I have been hearing talks of much being planned for 2022. What is most interesting is the number of younger patrons in the exhibition venues,” Bailey continued.