Balance buzzes with No Man

Singjay Balance, 42, is generating a buzz with the single No Man. It is being blown up on radio since its release last month.

“The response to the song has been really good, mi even started getting requests for dubs and jingles so mi know that the song connects in a real way,” the artiste, whose real name is Dwayne Dacosta, said.

The single is part of the Mental Freedom rhythm project, which was released on October 7, on the New York Entertainment Music label. The project features acts such as Singer Heights, Guidance, Utan Green, and Sophia Squire.

Balance grew up in Spanish Town and attended Horizon Park All-Age. During his teens, he got involved in music at the request of his uncle.

“My uncle heard me and called his friends and the older ones called me on a stage show and I performed well, people all ah pop down di fence. Mi have something people like, pertaining to the music,” he said.

He recorded his first song as a member of the group Better Tomorrow, Girl I Like your Style for 3P Production over a decade ago. He also recorded for Jah Speed Records. Eight years ago, his brother suggested that he change his name to Balance.

“One day, my brother Omar HoSang told me: 'Everything has to have a balance'. From mi tek up the name, Jah just opened spiritual doors for me to say things clearly, so I started to find myself and that is reflected in my music, which is deeper and more spiritual now,” he said.

He has performed as one of the finalists of the Magnum Kings and Queen 2018 where he made it to the top 10. He had previously entered another popular talent show, Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

He is presently signed to New York Entertainment Movement Inc, which is operated by label heads Wayne and Lorna Gordon. The label is on the cutting edge of reggae and dancehall music on the international stage.

“I feel great about this new song, it is not easy to get a song out there, but the vibes mi ah get , people like it, it's a great feeling. Is a whole heap a people ah try and not getting airplay, so I appreciate it,” he said.