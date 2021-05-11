Sounds of Marley — Balford Henry's Top 10

Sounds of Marley — Balford Henry's Top 10Tuesday, May 11, 2021
ONE Love is my favourite among Bob Marley and The Wailers' songs because it was such a simple, engaging singalong around which people of any colour, race or class could unite.
However, there is a great deal of respect for War, despite it not being an original but an excerpt of an earnest plea for justice from Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on June 30, 1936 at the League of Nations in Switzerland on behalf of his people.
1. One Love
2. War
3. Three Little Birds
4. No Woman No Cry
5. Redemption Song
6. I Shot the Sherriff
7. Natural Mystic
8. Soul Rebel
9. Could You Be Loved
10. Waiting In Vain
– Balford Henry is one of the reporters who covered Bob Marley's funeral at the National Arena on May 21, 1981. He is a senior reporter at the Jamaica Observer.
