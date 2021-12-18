Balvin Banton feels Christmas vibe

Balvin Banton feels Christmas vibeSaturday, December 18, 2021

GROWING up in Yallahs, St Thomas, Christmas was always a very special time of the year for Balvin Banton and his family.
“Christmas was something that we looked forward to because we knew that, no matter how hard things were, Christmas was a time of happiness and togetherness for the entire family. I have a lot of fond memories of those days and I still look forward to Christmas every year,” said Banton.
The Canada-based reggae singer recently released a single titled Christmas City.
“I wrote this song to express the way I feel about Christmas — it's the most joyous time of the year. It's so exciting to see people walking all over the place shopping for Christmas and having fun. It's a different kind of Christmas from the ones I use to know in Jamaica but I still enjoy Christmas,” he said.
Produced by Global Music Productions Records, Christmas City was released in October.
Balvin Banton began his recording career in 2005 with the release of Bumpy Road on the Global Music Productions Records.
His other songs include This Feeling, Freedom, Rise Up, Life Is A Journey and Perfect Love.
