Barrett does it for love

As someone who has churned out songs apace for over 30 years, Jennifer Barrett found herself in the unfamiliar position of inactivity during the past eight months. In June, she arose from her slumber with Your Love , her first song for 2021.

Produced by Montego Records, Your Love is a contrast to her previous song, Marching For Freedom, a hardcore message track she did with French deejay Skunkhead.

“This song showing us di old-time vibration of love when yuh give that special one roses an' chocolate. Di love when I can't eat an' I can't sleep,” said Barrett.

Since she started recording professionally in 1989, most of Barrett's songs have been for small European companies or Jamaican producers based abroad.

Montego Records is owned by Jamaican Alphanso Henclewood who operates out of New Mexico. Barrett said they met last year and he was eager to work with her after hearing Marching For Freedom.

Though she is not averse to doing ballads, Barrett has done her share of hard-hitting tracks.

“I love to sing revolutionary songs because I like to teach di people how to love an' help correct them in their mistakes,” she said.

The Kingston-born Barrett kicked off her career with The World is Filled With War, a message song produced by Castro Brown for New Name Records. Her follow-up single, Dirty Lover, was produced by none other than Toots Hibbert.

Over the years, Barrett has done songs for European labels including Lion Vibes in the United Kingdom and Addis Productions from Switzerland. Some of those recordings have earned her tours of Europe.