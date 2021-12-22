Beautiful times for Sean Kingston

RAPPER and singer Sean Kingston recently earned a double-platinum certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) commemorating sales of more than 1.2 million copies for his 2007 smash hit song Beautiful Girls.

The announcement was made on December 3.

Beautiful Girls, which contains a sample from Ben E King's Stand by Me, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and British Top 100. The song has multiple certifications in Europe, having dented several charts globally.

Sean Kingston's previous BPI certifications were his self-titled album (gold) in 2013; Party All Night (Sleep All Day), silver in 2013; Eenie Meenie featuring Justin Bieber (gold) in 2020; and, Fire Burning (gold) in 2020.

Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) was born in Miami and moved to Jamaica at age six. His grandfather was producer Lawrence Lindo, more popularly known as Jack Ruby, who produced Burning Spear's landmark Marcus Garvey album.

His subsequent hits also include Me Love, Take You There, Face Drop and Letting Go (Dutty Love) featuring Nicki Minaj.