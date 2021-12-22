Beautiful times for Sean Kingston

Beautiful times for Sean KingstonWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
RAPPER and singer Sean Kingston recently earned a double-platinum certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) commemorating sales of more than 1.2 million copies for his 2007 smash hit song Beautiful Girls.
The announcement was made on December 3.
Beautiful Girls, which contains a sample from Ben E King's Stand by Me, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and British Top 100. The song has multiple certifications in Europe, having dented several charts globally.
Sean Kingston's previous BPI certifications were his self-titled album (gold) in 2013; Party All Night (Sleep All Day), silver in 2013; Eenie Meenie featuring Justin Bieber (gold) in 2020; and, Fire Burning (gold) in 2020.
Sean Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) was born in Miami and moved to Jamaica at age six. His grandfather was producer Lawrence Lindo, more popularly known as Jack Ruby, who produced Burning Spear's landmark Marcus Garvey album.
His subsequent hits also include Me Love, Take You There, Face Drop and Letting Go (Dutty Love) featuring Nicki Minaj.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy