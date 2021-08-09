Beenie, Bounty star Yush

DESPITE the heavy showers, 'Dreamers' enjoyed Independence Day with an epic performance from dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man at Dream Weekend's YUSH held at Wavs Beach in Negril on Friday.

Patrons were taken on a journey down the musical memory lane by both acts as they manoeuvred the shared stage. The camaraderie between the deejays was on full display as they treated patrons to a high-energy performance.

“YUSH has always been one of the most memorable events on the Dream Weekend calendar, and after a year away, we had to make sure that 2021 would be nothing short of epic. What better way to ensure that than to have legends perform together? Bounty Killer and Beenie Man sharing a stage is one of those things you have to experience in person, and the energy here was undeniable,” said Scott Dunn, managing director Dream Entertainment — organisers of Dream Weekend.

In addition to Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, fellow entertainer Dexta Daps graced the stage much to the delight of female audience members in attendance. The Call Me If singer gave a scorching freestyle set, which followed an equally blistering freestyle set by Beenie Man.

The day also saw powerful segments by Rory Stone Love of Stone Love, and Chromatic, as well as from selectors Noah Powa and Polish, and New York's DJ SpinKing.

Shifted to an earlier start time due to current COVID-19 curfew restrictions which dictates that the islandwide curfew on public holidays begin at 3:00 pm, YUSH, as a daylight event, did not disappoint.

Sanitisation stations, wash areas, branded COVID marshals, and mask reminders were the order of the day. Patrons filed into the venue wearing 'COVID-19 verified' armbands after presenting negative COVID tests at the Redemption Centre.

YUSH hit the marker on crowd control, venue spacing, and entertainment value.

Dream Weekend kicked off on August 5 and ends today, August 9. Over the five days, seven parties were held.