Beenie, Bounty star Yush

Beenie, Bounty star YushMonday, August 09, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
DESPITE the heavy showers, 'Dreamers' enjoyed Independence Day with an epic performance from dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man at Dream Weekend's YUSH held at Wavs Beach in Negril on Friday.
Patrons were taken on a journey down the musical memory lane by both acts as they manoeuvred the shared stage. The camaraderie between the deejays was on full display as they treated patrons to a high-energy performance.
“YUSH has always been one of the most memorable events on the Dream Weekend calendar, and after a year away, we had to make sure that 2021 would be nothing short of epic. What better way to ensure that than to have legends perform together? Bounty Killer and Beenie Man sharing a stage is one of those things you have to experience in person, and the energy here was undeniable,” said Scott Dunn, managing director Dream Entertainment — organisers of Dream Weekend.
In addition to Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, fellow entertainer Dexta Daps graced the stage much to the delight of female audience members in attendance. The Call Me If singer gave a scorching freestyle set, which followed an equally blistering freestyle set by Beenie Man.
The day also saw powerful segments by Rory Stone Love of Stone Love, and Chromatic, as well as from selectors Noah Powa and Polish, and New York's DJ SpinKing.
Shifted to an earlier start time due to current COVID-19 curfew restrictions which dictates that the islandwide curfew on public holidays begin at 3:00 pm, YUSH, as a daylight event, did not disappoint.
Sanitisation stations, wash areas, branded COVID marshals, and mask reminders were the order of the day. Patrons filed into the venue wearing 'COVID-19 verified' armbands after presenting negative COVID tests at the Redemption Centre.
YUSH hit the marker on crowd control, venue spacing, and entertainment value.
Dream Weekend kicked off on August 5 and ends today, August 9. Over the five days, seven parties were held.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy