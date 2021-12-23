Beenie feels long arm of law

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

Grammy-winning deejay Beenie Man found himself on the wrong side of the law for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). He was fined $150,000, or th ree months in prison, in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on May 17.

The entertainer's attorney, Roderick Gordon, said they were content with the outcome.

“We didn't want to be seen as flouting the law or wasting the court's time and the resources of the State. We had a good case but, in any event, we took the responsible approach,” Gordon said.

“As a veteran in the industry and somebody who is a significant influencer in the country and the global community, he wanted to communicate respect for the law and that he's not above the law...I am pleased and the fine handed down is a fair one...It could have been higher...He's pleased that he can go on with his life as usual,” he continued.

The fine was paid promptly.

According to police report, Beenie Man was host of an illegal party held in the Shrewsbury District of St Elizabeth on November 29, 2020.

His social media promotion of a New Year's Eve party in December 2020 forced the St Elizabeth police to issue a warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently charged.

Beenie Man, given name Moses Davis, won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2001 for the album Art and Life. He is known for songs, including Girls King of the Dancehall, Miss L.A.P., Back It Up, and Foundation.