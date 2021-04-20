Beenie Man pleads guilty

Beenie Man pleads guiltyTuesday, April 20, 2021
BY BRIAN BONITTO
GRAMMY-WINNING dancehall deejay Beenie Man changed his plea to guilty for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court yesterday.
The additional charge of breaching the Noise Abatement Act was thrown out.
His attorney Roderick Gordon spoke to the Jamaica Observer shortly after leaving court.
“Court was eventful. The clerk of court indicated that they would not be proceeding with the breach of the Noise Abatement Act charge; he was charged for not applying for a permit to host an event. So that was withdrawn, which we thought was appropriate,” Gordon told the Observer.
“And in having further instruction and discussion with him, he took what, I would say, is the responsible course and changed his plea to guilty for the breach against the Disaster [Risk] Management order,” he continued.
The Disaster Risk Management Act is currently one of the Government's tools in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
A court date of May 17, 2021 has been set for sentencing.
“Mr Davis remains positive. He was very concerned that he was being charged for the playing of music and for failing for applying for the necessary permit. He tries to conduct his affairs and himself in an orderly manner so that really concerned him,” said Gordon.
“He is an elder in the music community and he is not encouraging anyone to act irresponsibly,” he continued.
The Corporate Area-based deejay was charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.
Beenie Man, given name Moses Davis, won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2001 for the album Art and Life. He is known for songs including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.
