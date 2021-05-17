Beenie Man's sentencing today

Beenie Man's sentencing todayMonday, May 17, 2021
|
BY BRIAN BONITTO
|
BEENIE Man is scheduled to be sentenced in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today after pleading guilty on April 19 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.
An additional charge of breaching the Noise Abatement Act was thrown out during the deejay's last court appearance.
The Disaster Risk Management Act is currently a tool in the Government's kit in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
His attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon remains optimistic and is hoping to share their side of the story.
“We look forward to giving our side of the circumstances that led to the charge. And we believe that once the court hears the full facts, they will understand Mr Davis's position in the matter,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer.
“There are things which we haven't been able to say to the court; for example if he was the organiser or not... These are things which come out,” he continued.
The Corporate Area-based deejay was charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.
Beenie Man, given name Moses Davis, won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2001 for the album Art and Life. He is known for songs including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy