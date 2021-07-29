Beenie Man set for UK's Yam Carnival

Grammy Award-winning deejay Beenie Man will be making a grand return to a United Kingdom stage this summer, the first time in 12 years.

The entertainer is billed to perform at the inaugural staging of the Afrobeat festival, Yam Carnival in Clapham Common, London, on August 28.

In an official press release, organisers of the event said the decision to add Beenie Man to the line-up was geared at achieving diversity.

“Representing the black experience and influence around the world, featuring the most exciting names from Africa, from the British, American and Canadian Diaspora — now Beenie Man adds to a phenomenal crop of artistes,” it read in part.

“'Expect a host of classic dancehall hits from a whopping catalogue stretching back to his early breakthrough days as a Jamaican sound system deejay, through to his first major chart-topping hits in the 90s, and collaborations with everyone from Janet Jackson to The Fugees,” it continued.

In addition to Beenie Man, Jamaican act Koffee is billed for the event.

The other acts in the line-up include Afrobeats pioneer Davido, Kehlani, NSG, Ari Lennox, Yemi Alade, Pa Salieu, Darkoo, Nao, Princess Nokia, Ms Banks, IAMDDB, Midas The Jagaban, Femi Kuti and Honey Dijon.

Yam Carnival attendees will also experience masquerade culture including the traditional homage to ancestral spirits, featuring rich costumes, structures, masks and complex dance rituals from regions around the globe.

Beenie Man, given name Moses Davis, won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2001 for the album Art and Life. He is known for songs including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Koffee (given name Mikayla Simpson), who hails from Spanish Town in St Catherine, made history by becoming the youngest- ever and first female winner of the Best Reggae Album Grammy award for her EP Rapture.