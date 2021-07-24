Benzly to appear in 'Vid' series

Benzly Hype is slated to appear in two episodes of the YouTube series, Vid Chronicles, set to air this summer. He recently returned to the island after shooting the episodes in Dallas, Texas.

"I did one episode with fast-rising Latino sensation Christi Lux and the Vid Chronicles cast. I played the boyfriend in the car, who was trying to force her to hide drugs for me after we got pulled over by the cops. It was a really nice vibes, great working with Christi Lux and the Vid Chronicles team, and the executive producer, Ramario Facey," he said.

"The second episode I shot was a hospital scene where I played the president of the hospital board and I was trying to get a racist nurse to vaccinate black people by any means necessary. And in the end, the nurse got arrested as she fed them false information to get them vaccinated. In the episode, I played an immoral executive who was merely trying to make my quota, in the end, I got away 'cause the higher ups are not really touched but the nurse got arrested. The series teaches life lessons, with moral stories," he continued.

Started in 2019, Vid Chronicles specialise in making inspirational and life lesson videos. Their goal is to make videos that reflects on the day to day life of people and showcase a positive outcomes. The channel has close to one million subscribers on YouTube.

Hype said he met Vid Chronicles' executive producer through a chance meeting at a restaurant in Texas.

"The link up with Ramario Facey (executive producer) was very organic. I went there on other business and he came up to me in the restaurant and he showed me a conversation we had on Facebook Messenger years ago where I encouraged him to do film. It was a really good vibe, so I was there for two weeks, and the team put me in five episodes but I only did two because of time constraints. It was a good feeling working with people that are fans and appreciate your work," he said.

Benzly Hype is the son of singer Ainsley Morris. He is no stranger to the camera, he was the star of the television drama Mi and Mi Kru, which started in 2009. It ran for a few seasons and is built around Benzly Hype and members (all cousins) of dancehall group Innocent Crew. Directed by Kurt Wright and Robin Chin, it also starred Audrey Reid, Professor Nuts, and Vas Blackwood.

He shot to fame as a member of Innocent Kru in the 1990s and is known for songs including Impossible Train and I'm Innocent.