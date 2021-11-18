Besos gets dancehall

After steady traction last year in the reggaeton market with Besos , singers Russell Eve and Blaq Fuego are hoping for similar success with a remix of the song featuring Sizzla and Munga Honorable.

To be released next week, the remix is co-produced by Russel Eve who is from Azerbaijian and Blaq Fuego who was born in Uganda.

“Through the years of my experience in the industry I've been a mentor to Russell Eve. He did reach out to me as a brother knowing that I'm a multi-genre artiste and reggaeton is one of those genres I cater to. It was my idea to bring in Munga and Sizzla by the way of Lightening Entertainment's Jinev Anac who mediates our Caribbean family,” said Blaq Fuego.

He disclosed that Besos was most popular in European countries such as Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Turkey where the blend of reggae and Latin beats has developed a big following.

When he and Russell Eve agreed to do a remix, Blaq Fuego, who has worked with Jamaican producers, thought it was a good idea to bring in two of dancehall/reggae's most fiery artistes.

“My market is international, the connection I have with Jamaica is deeply rooted with producers like Shaydz Zinc Fence and Grei Show both from Black African Museum. Russell is in Ukraine, I'm born Ugandan living in the US, Munga and Sizzla are from Jamaica representing the Caribbean, so it's a global affair,” he said.

Originally from Kampala, the Uganda capital, Blaq Fuego (real name Pryce Wasswa) was raised on the songs of Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Barrington Levy and UB40. His early influences also include Afrobeat giants Fela Kuti of Nigeria and Youssou N'Dour of Senegal.

Based in Minnesota, he has done collaborations with Jamaican artistes such as Dahvid Slur and Hottarock.