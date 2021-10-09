Best of the Best returns

THE annual Best of The Best dancehall show was one of countless events cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Tomorrow, promoters are hoping for a bumper comeback at Bayfront Park in Miami.

Held one day before Columbus Day, Best of The Best shares time with the three-day Miami Carnival which closes Sunday.

“Despite the challenges of COVID, we are still here and that's one of the reasons we chose to push on. Celebrating life, culture, entertainment and good music, which has kept us going through these hard times,” said Steven “Jabba” Beckford, co-promoter for Best of The Best.

He told the Jamaica Observer that, “Once we received the green light we knew we should push forward and execute with safety.”

Organisers have ensured a strict COVID-19 code at Bayfront Park, one of the leading show venues in South Florida. There will be sanitisation stations, mandatory mask requirement and a vaccination booth for patrons who want to be vaccinated.

The 2021 Best of The Best line-up includes Grammy winner Koffee, Spice, Tarrus Riley, and Tanya Stephens. There is also a soca contingent with Bunji Garlin, Skinny Fabulous and Alison Hinds.

Double Grammy winner Shabba Ranks headlined the 2019 show which had a old-school flavour. Super Cat, General Trees, and Bushman also performed.

Beckford, a leading radio and sound system figure in New York City for over 25 years, addressed Best of The Best's standing after 15 years.

“The Best of The Best brand has definitely grown internationally as we see the increase of persons attending from all over the world,” he said.