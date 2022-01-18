Better Days for Ivey League Productions

Following the death of his nephew last year, Laten Ivey decided to enter the arena of music production to pay tribute to him.

“When my nephew passed away last year, I produced a song called Meet Again, dedicated to him, that was recorded by SymFlo. That's when me decided this [music] was what I wanted to do,” Ivey explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “I know my nephew is looking down on me from heaven and is proud of me for what I've done.”

Meet Again was recorded on the Better Days rhythm. Ivey decided to record other artistes, namely Kash Promise Move, D'Yani, Nvasion, Damian Highlyphe, Bad Boss and Mad Sam.

The Better Days rhythm was released on December 31 via Ivey League Productions. The songs are Made for This by D'Yani, King Inna the Deck by Bad Boss, Ghetto Song by Damian Highlyphe, Big up God by Kash Promise Move, Rise by Mad Sam, and Weed Head by Nvasion.

According to Ivey, getting the artistes involved wasn't a challenge.

“I know most of the artistes through mutual friends. Mad Sam is based here in the United Kingdom and Damian Highlyphe and I are from the same community of Unity District in Lawrence Tavern,” he explained.

Ivey continued, “Working with the artistes on my debut project was a nice experience. I also learnt a few things from them and I am looking forward to working with them and other artistes going forward.”

“The riddim is basically what the name says, Better Days. After we all have been through the pandemic, we are looking forward to seeing better days in the entertainment sector worldwide. So, this is really how we jump into 2022 with a really good riddim that features various different up-and-coming artistes,” Ivey shared.