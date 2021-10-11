Beyond expectations!

WITH a week to go, 170 people have already registered to participate in the WARE Collective virtual art auction on Sunday, October 17, to raise funds to set up a 'living museum' in St Elizabeth.

Web analytics indicate, however, that number could reach 300 by the auction day.

“This is beyond our expectations and we are pleased about the response so far,” Dr Courtney Coke, co-director of WARE Collective, told the Jamaica Observer.

One hundred works of art will be up for sale, donated by some of the island's outstanding and renowned artists residing in Jamaica and in the diaspora.

Among them are: goldsmith Carol Campbell — curator of the art auction — whose ring, Orbit, will go under the hammer; so too will Alexander Cooper's oil on canvas St Andrew's Scot Kirk (2010).

Other items on sale will include: The Sundown Crawlers (2020), acrylic on canvas by photorealist/surrealist painter Michael Elliott; sculptor Laura Facey's The Puddle of Hearts 40-47 in cedar; Folded in stoneware by ceramicist Norma Harrack; painter Bernard Hoyes's In The Spirit (1990); and, Homegrown Tobacco in giclee on canvas by painter Judy Ann McMillan.

Also on the auction block are: Going Places (2019) in acrylic on canvas by Joseph Richards sculptor/painter; Chiselle (2021) using lignum vitae by sculptor Conrad Stone; ceramicist Phillip Supersad's Warrior Queen (mask) (2021) in ceramic; and acrylic as well as photographer Donnette Zacca's Baptismal Pool on archival canvas.

Social media specialists for the art auction, Font Squared, have reported that the WARE Collective art auction Facebook page reach had increased close to 100,000 since the start of the campaign on August 1, 2021, while the Instagram reach had moved up 100 per cent to 6,783. Web analytics indicate that in the last 90 days there were 1,011 sessions, up 274 per cent. The WARE Collective website has had visitors from such countries as Jamaica, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Dominican Republic, and Nigeria.

The WARE Collection art auction will be held between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 17, and free registration is now opened at: wareauction.com following which the Zoom link will be available.