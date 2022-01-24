Big Feet Records to expand footprint

JOSH Harris, CEO of California-based Big Feet Records (BFR), says the label is looking to expand its footprint similar to that of legendary Jamaican labels.

“My main focus is to complete the Big Feet Records House Band. I think of the great studios in Kingston's past, Sir Coxsone Dodd and Studio One, Channel One and The Revolutionaires. These are my musical heroes. I would like to create a sound that is unique yet familiar, fresh yet, classic,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The fledgling label, with a little over a year of existence, has produced big projects and worked with a host of talented musicians.

“Big Feet Records' objective is to promote the essence of the reggae music style, like the roots music I listened to back in the day. I have collaborated with artistes that share my vision and style. I'm looking forward to fashioning the BFR brand into a recognisable sound that continues to promote the roots of reggae,” Harris added.

Over the course of its existence, the label has collaborated with major acts such as Natty King, Lutan Fyah, Junior Kelly, Luciano, and Pam Hall.

He said that his connections with Jamaican acts came about thanks to social media.

“Initially, through Facebook, I began meeting Jamaican artistes. Hugh English was the first artiste I met. But Keith 'Silvertones' Coley took the first chance with me. I was so proud to work with a legend like Keith. But in hindsight, what I really appreciate was how Keith pestered me into releasing the record. Until then, I'd been procrastinating. I was unsure of what I was doing. But with Keith's persistent confidence, Big Feet released it's first song, You Are Mine by The Silvertones,” he said.

Harris further said his love for reggae was birthed through formal education when he was introduced to international genres.

“I began studying classical piano at the age of five. I planned on pursuing a career as a classical pianist. But I was a composer at heart. And though I loved classical music, I also loved jazz pop and R&B. Then I fell in love with reggae music and began to compose my own reggae songs. BFR brings my formal musical education and skillset to my style. Though subtle, years of training leave it's influence in my music,” he explained.

For 2022, Big Feet Records has much in store, with new ventures and collaborations in the works.

“So far, we have a few amazing upcoming songs by Bushman, Twiggi, Chuck Fenda, and Lukie D. We are also in talks with two reggae legends – Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths,” Harris added.