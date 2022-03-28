Big hopes for Little Lane Riddim

Big hopes for Little Lane RiddimMonday, March 28, 2022
BACK in the 1980s when Ricky D Lova was a regular at dances, couples flocked dance floors to show their moves. That has not been fashionable for some time.
For his Little Lane Riddim compilation album, he went for a sound he hopes will get lovers dancing together again.
“I want to bring back di dance in dancehall 'cause it get boring. There's no dancing riddims; is pare hip hop di youths dem a mek,” he said.
Ricky D Lova does Time Up on the Little Lane Riddim while Milton Blake contributes Gwaan So. J R Blessington's song is Naked outa Road.
Blake and Blessington were on Should Have Known Better, Ricky D Lova's previous 'riddim' project.
“I'm more comfortable working with these artistes because they are easier to deal with. Sometimes with big artistes they never show up on time to voice or you can never reach them. With a JR Blessington it's like A, B, C,” said Ricky D Lova.
The younger brother of deejay Trinity, Ricky D Lova began recording in the 1980s. He made his production debut in the late 1990s with the Mongrel compilation.
Other songs on the Little Lane Riddim are All I Need by Keegan, and Free up Dancehall by Don Mafia.
— Howard Campbell
