Big Mountain cries Freedom

BILLBOARD- charting American reggae band Big Mountain is among the international acts featured on the Freedom Sound rhythm project by Donsome Records.

The project is due for release on September 17.

“ Freedom Sound rhythm is the follow-up to our previous project, the Black Tears rhythm. Creatively, we felt that after the tears,we have to free ourselves. So, Freedom Sound is all about feeling free to be yourself,” producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson told Jamaica Observer.

In addition to Big Mountain, the other international acts featured on the project are Marina Peralta from Brazil, Kings and Comrades from Philadelphia, Canada-based vocalist Ammoye, Pressure Buss Pipe from the US Virgin Islands, and King Tappa from New Jersey.

Good People by Chezidek, Stop and Smell the Roses by Ammoye, Rise to the Top by Kings and Comrades, Love Spell by King Tappa, No More Lies by Junior Kelly, I Give You Love by Mykal Rose, Freedom Fighters by Marina Peralta, Hear that Sound by Big Mountain, Fade Away by Lutan Fyah, and Greatest by Richie Spice are also on the set.

According to Hanson, the project took six months to complete and it wasn't difficult to get the artistes involved in the project.

“I wanted to have artistes from the other side of the world who have been doing reggae with the same goal and fight that helped to birth reggae. Marina Peralta is from Brazil and she is one of the artistes who sings about the fight and struggles that we face daily,” he said.

“Anthony B, Lutan Fyah, Chezidek and Perfect Giddimani were on my last project so it wasn't hard to get them on this one. I wanted to step out the box and bring different vibes to this project, hence the reason I decided to work with artistes such as Mykal Rose, Big Mountain, Marina Peralta, Junior Kelly, Pressure Buss Pipe and Kings and Comrades. I always give a couple new artistes the chance to showcase their talent, so King Tappa reached out to me at the right time and I'm really proud of his track,” he continued.

The first three singles — Likes of Jah by Pressure Buss Pipe, Want to be Free (Anthony B), and Good People (Johnny Be Good) by Chezidek and Perfect Giddimani — will be released digitally on Friday, September 10. The full project is to be released on September 17.