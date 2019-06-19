Big moves on Billboard

Philadelphia-based band, The Movement, earns its third chart-topper on this week's Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, with their seventh studio effort, Ways of The World .

Released June 7, the album has 13 songs and sold 1591 copies in opening week The first single, Diamonds, is produced by Future Sound of Reggae, a joint venture between Jamaican Steve Wilson and former VP Records executive Chris Schlarb.

Tropidelic has the second of four debuts this week. The band enters at number two with Here in The Night which sold 349 copies. The 10-track set was released June 7 by Ineffable Records.

Their previous album, Heavy is The Head, peaked at number three in 2017.

Rapture by Koffee is firm at number three with another 304 copies sold to bring its total to 2,333.

Through The Roots enters at number four with Arrival. The 11-track set, released by LAW Records, opens with 218 copies.

This is the group's third charting title, having peaked at number five with 2013's Take You There and 2015's Stripped and Exposed EP.

Major Lazer's MC Walshy Fire debuts at number five with his all-star Walshy Fire Presents: Abeng which moved 110 copies.

Rainford by Lee “Scratch” Perry falls to number six from two with 98 copies, a major dip from the 422 copies it sold the previous week.

Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse rebounds to number seven with 95 copies sold last week for a total of 1650 copies.

Sting and Shaggy's 44/876 is steady at number eight, while Hybrid by Collie Buddz falls to number nine with 81 copies.

Last week's number one, Shapes of A Soul, by Roots of A Rebellion, tumbles to number 10 with 81 copies for a total of 1911 copies.