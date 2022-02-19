Big Pop flips script

Tired of the sameness in dancehall content, Big Pop not only went for something different on Tan Up , his latest song. The deejay wanted to please the ladies who he feels have been left out.

Produced by So Slick Productions, Tan Up was released in January.

“I don't see any girls song running di dancehall, is jus' scamming an' gun thing. Di ladies need a song... they need a song to rock to,” he said.

Tan Up is being released at a time of upheaval in Jamaica. The scamming network, which has fleeced people of millions of dollars, and the high number of homicides have inspired many dancehall songs.

Big Pop, who came to prominence as runner-up in the 2012 Magnum Kings And Queens talent contest, is from Spanish Town, which is located on the outskirts of Kingston.

He takes his cue for making positive, good-time songs from his biggest musical influences, which includes Beenie Man and Elephant Man.

Some of Big Pop's previous songs are Summa Swag, Time, We Are One, and My Friends.

— HC