Big Sounds from Lawgiver

Lawgiver the Kingson is ecstatic that his collaboration, Big Sound , featuring Sly and Robbie, has racked up over 100,000 views on YouTube and is consistently popping up on commercial radio playlists globally.

The single hails from the artiste's critically admired Kingson from his Kingston EP.

“Since I dropped my EP in 2021, the Big Sound single has continued to gain traction globally in countries such as Africa, Japan, Costa Rica, South America, Europe and the Pacific Islands. I am really proud of this song,” he said.

Lawgiver the Kingson is encouraged by the support of local disc jockeys for his project which is a delightful mix of Afrobeats, Afro-Dancehall and roots reggae. The project features seven tracks, all co-penned by him under his Imperishable Uprising label, and features a list of musicians which reads like a who's who of Jamaican reggae music.

“I will be dropping two new videos shortly featuring songs from the EP,” he said.

The visuals will be for the songs, Jah Neva Fail I and The Ruler featuring rising star Yaksta.

Lawgiver is currently in the studio working on his debut album slated to be released in 2022, and is also getting ready to kick off his US tour.