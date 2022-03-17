Big support for 'Shen'

Scores of government ministers, entertainment fraternity members and guests converged at Romeich Entertainment headquarters in St Andrew for the Jamaica launch of Shenseea's debut album, ALPHA, on Tuesday evening.

Romeich Major, principal of Romeich Entertainment and Shenseea's co-manager, said it was mandatory that government ministers be invited to the launch of Jamaica's newest international artiste.

“We gave out a lot of invitations to media people, and if we have an international artiste doing a launch, there's nothing better than to invite the politicians who serve a purpose in our culture and country. It's just out of respect,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Major said none of the ministers confirmed ahead of the launch that they planned to attend. However, the launch, which took place at the Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston, was attended by members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), including Dr Horace Chang, Dr Christopher Tufton, Dr Nigel Clarke, Floyd Green, Alando Terrelonge, Matthew Samuda, and Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

The People's National Party (PNP) Lisa Hanna was also present.

Although it was previously advertised that COVID-19 protocols would be enforced, most guests were not seen in masks.

ALPHA was released internationally on March 11. The 14-track set premiered via Rich Immigrants/ Interscope. It features international artistes Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and Offset. Jamaican global stars Sean Paul and Beenie Man, who are also featured acts, attended Tuesday's launch event. Both shared the stage with her to treat attendees to a performance.

Speaking with the Observer, Major said the project was sitting in limbo for two years, but thought now was the “perfect time” to release it, because of the anticipated reopening of the entertainment sector, locally and internationally.

“The place a open up back; the world ah open up back and everything hot and nice man. Yuh just haffi know the right timing,” he said.

He disclosed that Shenseea had what he termed compartmentalised marketing teams that were responsible for executing each album launch.

“Each of us did a launch in a separate location. The ones in New York and Miami were done by Diddy and Rvssian; in LA (Los Angeles) that was done by Salxco (Shenseea's other manager) in Jamaica… all of the promotion on the album launch was done by me and sponsored by D'Music, Carib Beer, Red Bull and Sumfest,” he said.

A highlight of the Jamaican album launch was the grand entrance by American producer London On Da Track with Shenseea, who presented her on stage with a diamond-studded necklace bearing her Shenyeng logo.

Shenseea told the Jamaica Observer that she was pleased with the success of ALPHA, despite experiencing jitters before its debut.

“I was so nervous…I was so anxious. Listen, Romeich can tell you. I've been stressing before this release for so long and the time is here that it's finally released and the only thing I'm getting is positive feedback and love. I'm just so blessed,” she told the Observer.

The 25-year-old also says balancing her fast-growing career and motherhood has been smooth.

“I remember I posted a few days ago that I balance motherhood and my career because my son supports me so much. Like he endorses everything I do. He loves my music and so it makes me comfortable to go out and do what I do...do it and love it,” she said of her six-year-old son, Rajeiro Lee.

Additionally, she said the track selection process for ALPHA was deliberate and she made the right decisions.

“I was making more songs during that time because I swapped out some of them. But it's like I sat there and I was like hmmm, no I can't swap out this one; it's too good. I go to another one and say I can't swap out this one either. I feel like that's how the album came about and the track list is how it is right now because I could not swap out those songs,” said Shenseea.

Other entertainers in attendance included Tarrus Riley, Ce'Cile, Mr Lexx, Ding Dong, Govana, and Aidonia.