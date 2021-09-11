Binelly breathes life into new set

Montego Bay-based dancehall artiste Binelly will be releasing his debut EP, Life of Binelly , in the last quarter of this year.

“I have the songs dem for it, five songs completed already, but I want two more, one next big hit, the right flavour to complete the project. Perhaps, a collaboration with a female artiste,” said the artiste, whose real name is Martico Gardener.

According to the deejay, the seven-song EP will stake his claim as one of the top lyricists in the dancehall game. It will feature sizzling tracks, including 'Solo, his breakout collaboration with Chronic Law.

The 20-year-old deejay will also be releasing visuals for Mood, a song produced by Damage Music. Binelly is not allowing the COVID-19 lockdowns to slow his musical output.

“The lockdowns have the place a way, but we inna the streets, and we get a one call and we shub out and do some work. I want to show the whole world that I have what it takes to be a star,” he said.

Binelly grew up in a small community called Scarlett Hall in Trelawny, and attended Spot Valley High in St James. At school, he used to engage in lyrical battles at recess where he quickly earned a reputation for his quick-witted rhymes and confident lyrics.