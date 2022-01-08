Bittah Sosicka calls for clean lyrics

US-based singjay Bittah Sosicka has no sweet words for artistes and producers whom he claims are polluting the youth's minds with violent lyrics.

“I don't know why producers don't put down their foot and simply make a decision not to voice them. It is not surprising that our dancehall music is at the back-burner and Afrobeat music is so popular,” he said.

“To tell you the truth, violent music is not popular where I work in Queens, New York. These might be playing, but mainly in clubs where the selectors are either black or cater to majority black patrons. In contrast, there are so many people listening to music which highlight women and love,” he continued.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has, more than once, bemoaned the direction in which some dancehall artistes are taking the music. He said that some of the lyrics promote violence. However, his comments have been brushed aside by some dancehall artistes who say the prime minister should not blame entertainers, but fix the violence problem.

“I am recommending that the Government introduce a watchdog team with teeth, who is not afraid to monitor offenders who violate, in the same way they ticket traffic offenders,” said Bittah Sosicka.

Bittah Sosicka, born Peter Cole, is promoting his latest 15-track album titled 83. It was released on June 11, 2021. It is co-produced by RedSquare Production/Hawdhitta Music LLC.

According to the singjay, 83 is a thumbs up to the year he was born.

“The album is really dedicated to my mom, who gave me so much inspiration in music. And I even dedicate Angel, the first track, to her. She died December 16, 2015,” he said.

In addition to Angel, which features Da Professor, the other tracks include Your Ways, Real Quick, So We Sharp ft Spragga Benz, Bottles Pop, Live Nice ft Xyclone, Gyalis Mode ft Jay Crazie, Nah Learn ft Amlak RedSquare, Living Testament ft Briggy Benz and Punji (remix) ft Soymalaia.

“The themes of the album surrounds mainly love and good and bad experiences. The artistes were selected based on their potential and experience. Four of the songs have been released prior to the album's release,” said Bittah Sosicka.

Bittah Sosicka recalls living in Sterling Castle, St Andrew. He attended Kingston Technical High School.

“It is not surprising I am doing music. My uncle, Courtney Cole, is a veteran dancehall producer while my father Cyril Cole is a promoter,” he said.

He recorded his first song, Show Love, on the Terro Flex Production label in 2010. Four years later he migrated to Queens, New York.

His other songs include Jah Inna Mi Life and Enough Sweat.