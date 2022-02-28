Black Am I has Jah in his corner

Being from Nine Miles, St Ann, Black Am I always had an awareness of Bob Marley, his hometown's most famous citizen. The legendary singer's Rasta message also made an impact on him.

Black Am I continues to fly the Rasta banner on Jah in my Corner, a song he does with Kabaka Pyramid. It is co-produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley and Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown and was released on February 4.

“The biggest role is being played by His Imperial Majesty when it comes to I an' I life. Rastafari is the head creator. We all should know that His Majesty is King of all Kings, Lord of Lords, and the Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah,” said Black Am I. “As my previous track King of Kings says, 'Rastafari is the highest name. Hail Jah and live'.”

For much of his career, Black Am I has toured with Junior Gong, who has also collaborated with Kabaka Pyramid on several songs.

Black Am I told the Jamaica Observer that Jah in my Corner came from an old-fashioned studio jam.

“The song came about while we were in the studio 'vibing'. Me, Kabaka Pyramid and Damian Marley amongst others, like we normally do,” he recalled. “[We] pull up a rhythm and the song followed, and Jah in my Corner was born.”

Initially known as I-Nesta, Black Am I has been recording songs professionaly for over 10 years. His EP, the Junior Gong-produced Living Dread, was released in 2019.

— Howard Campbell