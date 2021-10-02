Black Queen pens Blood Queen

Reggae artiste Black Queen is urging her fellow artistes to stand with the people who feel disenfranchised by the constant lockdowns in the society.

“I am a woman of courage and strength. I am a black woman with convictions. I have Maroon blood running through me, I am not here for the glory and glitter. I am not about the vanity, everyone is afraid. Some are worried about losing vanity and material things, others are worried about their lives, but in this life, the only thing you have in this life is what you stand for, everything else will wither away,” Black Queen said.

Black Queen is promoting her latest single, Blood Clean featuring Utterance, released on her BQ Entertainment label in August.

She grew up in the inner-city community of Waterhouse in Kingston. She dabbled in modelling but was eventually introduced to the Ashe Performing Arts Company where she honed her skills.

Black Queen is known for Black and Proud EP, which features several standout songs including Black N Proud, Thankful, and Nobody Knows My Pain.