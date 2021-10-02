Black Queen pens Blood Queen

Black Queen pens Blood QueenSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
Reggae artiste Black Queen is urging her fellow artistes to stand with the people who feel disenfranchised by the constant lockdowns in the society.
“I am a woman of courage and strength. I am a black woman with convictions. I have Maroon blood running through me, I am not here for the glory and glitter. I am not about the vanity, everyone is afraid. Some are worried about losing vanity and material things, others are worried about their lives, but in this life, the only thing you have in this life is what you stand for, everything else will wither away,” Black Queen said.
Black Queen is promoting her latest single, Blood Clean featuring Utterance, released on her BQ Entertainment label in August.
She grew up in the inner-city community of Waterhouse in Kingston. She dabbled in modelling but was eventually introduced to the Ashe Performing Arts Company where she honed her skills.
Black Queen is known for Black and Proud EP, which features several standout songs including Black N Proud, Thankful, and Nobody Knows My Pain.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login