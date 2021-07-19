Black Queen promotes EMPOWERMENT

Singer Black Queen is promoting I Know , which will be released next month on the BQ Entertainment label.

“The song advocates unity, empowerment and the upliftment of the ghetto youths, and bigs up Shelly-Ann Fraser, who rose from the ghetto to become an Olympic champion. The society needs to embrace the youths instead of breaking and tearing them down. We have to bridge the gap and reach them. We need a new cultural revolution to save the next generation of youths,” she said.

“The song focuses on holistic living and clean, toxin-free lifestyles, so the abeng is a call to the people to wake up!” said Black Queen, whose given name is Semonie Giles.

Black Queen is known for her Black and Proud EP, which features several songs, including Black N Proud, Thankful, and Nobody Knows My Pain, a tribute to selector Nicko Chromatic, who passed away after losing his battle with kidney disease in 2018.

“I am promoting health, wellness, positive vibration and self-love. We have to go back to our authentic ancestral roots,” she said.