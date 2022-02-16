Blakka Ellis wins storytelling contest

ACTOR and comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis says it was a pleasant surprise to have come out winner in the inaugural staging of the storytelling competition, What's Your Story Jamaica?, held at Hope Gardens in St Andrew, on Sunday.

“It's hilarious because I entered for the fun of it. And I was like, mi nuh care who win; mi just wah have some fun [and] tell mi story. So, to actually do it and win, is just like brawta. I'm just ecstatic. Mi cyaa believe it. I win, and I get money,” he told the Jamaica Observer shortly after the competition.

Ellis walked away with US$1,500 for his piece The Day I Died, while Marcus Bird came in second, and Yolande Bramwell, third. Their stories were titled The Egyptian Hustle and The Mud Walk, respectively. The first runner-up was awarded US$750, while Bramwell earned US$500. The remaining six contestants all got US$50.

Ellis, who is renowned for his remarkable oration skills, said he decided to share that particular story, because of its favourable ending.

“They wanted a true story, and that one had a good, happy ending. I have many stories in my life and some are not so happy. So, I thought I'd share that one, that was funny and happy. Some are more inspiring and tear jerking, but I thought that one would've been quick and funny and it win,” he explained.

The evening's judges were Fae Ellington, Manuela Goren, Basil Dawkins, and Eugene Williams. Attendees were also given the opportunity to cast one vote at the end of the performances.

Ellis, who learned of the competition “at the last minute”, is encouraging other Jamaicans to enter next year.

“I think stories are the bedrock of how we retain history, culture, and a sense of identity. And true stories are a way of being vulnerable to people. One cultural theorist, Clifford Geertz, said culture is the way of stories we tell ourselves, about ourselves. And this exemplified that so yeah man, everybody [should] enter. Find a story. The stories tonight were a range of things,” he added.

Meanwhile, the event's executive director Dr Basil Kong was pleased with its execution.

“I am so impressed with the talent. I'm just thrilled at the way they were able to communicate dramatise their stories,” he told the Observer.

Kong further said the competition came about because he and co-director Debra Ehrhardt wanted to pay their dues to Jamaica's culture and society.

“Miss Ehrhardt and I are always talking about ways to give back. I give a lot to the elementary school I went to, I give a lot to the church, I give a lot to individuals. But, this is something to do with the arts, and it could start a ball rolling and give people confidence. We have generous prizes, but next year I think we could even do it bigger and better,” Kong added.

Kong, who hails from St Elizabeth, is an author, former CEO of the Association of Black Cardiologists, president of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, and co-owner of ZÖe Pediatrics in the United States.

He is encouraging others to enter the second stating.

“You should try your talents. And to showcase your stuff in front of Basil Dawkins, for example, is pretty huge. I think he's a real hero in Jamaica and he's such a fantastic writer,” Kong said.