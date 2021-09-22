Bob and Wailers in session

BOB Marley and The Wailers are currently topping two separate albums charts with two albums in the United States.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend clocks its 89th week in the number one spot, while on the US Current Albums chart, The Capitol Session 73 remains on top for a second week, selling an additional 869 copies.

After debuting at number six last week, Country Yutes by Usain Bolt and NJ disappears from the chart.

Still on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection inches up to familiar territory, number two.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is up one spot to three, Greatest Hits by UB 40 rises from seven to four, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers five and six, respectively.

Sean Paul pulls a double as Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock are seven and eight, while The Capitol Session 73 by Bob Marley and the Wailers is down from two to nine.

Bob Marley's Gold is at 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selection inches up to number two, while In the Moment by Rebelution is three.

Usain Bolt's Country Yutes and NJ drops from two to four, Higher Place by Skip Marley rises from 15 to five, and Flores Y Burbujas is firm at six.

New at seven is The Expendahoo by The Expendables and Ballyhoo, while Ekundayo Inversions by El Michels Affair is eight.

Soul Jazz Records's Rocksteady Got Soul re-enters at nine, and Coastin by Iration rises from 21 to 10.

On other Billboard charts, Gyalis by Capella Grey continues to make upward movements. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, it moves from 42 to 35, while inching up from 12 to 11 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On the R&B Songs, Gyalis bounces from nine to seven, while creeping from 11 to 10 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On Rhythmic Top 40, the song climbs 19-18.