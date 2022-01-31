Bob inspires club kit

AFTER 42 years Irish football club Bohemians has created a new kit inspired by Bob Marley's last outdoor concert.

According to Cable News Network ( CNN), the idea was was sparked by the club's Chief Operating Officer Dan Lambert, who noted that it was the ground's storied history of music and in particular, the legendary Marley gig from 1980, that captured the imagination of the club's local community in Phibsboro on Dublin's northside.

“We have lots of gigs at the ground and music history. Particularly in the 70s and 80s. We had Thin Lizzy and Meatloaf and Status Quo but nobody more famous than Marley,” Lambert told CNN Sports.

“The Marley gig is legendary around Phibsboro as gigs aren't held in Dalymount anymore, big gigs ... I thought it would be cool to do a shirt around that, not only with the music history but with Bob's links to football as well,” he added.

Ten per cent of all profits from the shirt will be used to buy sporting and musical equipment for people in asylum centres in partnership with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

Lambert further said the concert was especially significant because one member of the club's staff was present.

“Lynn O'Neill, she is an employee of Bohs [for] 40 years. She started working for Bohs in 1982. For the vast majority of those years, she was our sole employee on the non-football side. We were in the office yesterday and she said: 'I was at that gig, I have photos at home.' She brought in some photos of the stage, really old photographs. There have been lots of them, who you know have been going to Bohs for years, talking about the gig,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pat Eagan, an Irish music promoter who also attended the highly successful concert, said Marley's visit created history in the European country.

“I think Marley was the first really big international star to come to Ireland to play an outdoor show,” Egan said.

“Nobody of that kind of calibre was fronting a whole revolution in music ... he was more than a rock figure, he was fronting a cultural revolution.”

Marley, who is globally referred to as the King of Reggae, died on May 11, 1981 of cancer in a Miami hospital. He was 36.