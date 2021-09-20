Bob Marley still Jammin'Monday, September 20, 2021
BY KEVIN JACKSON
Jammin', a 1977 release by Bob Marley and the Wailers, is certified platinum in the United Kingdom by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales exceeding 600,000 units.
The announcement was made last Friday.
It is the fourth single by the iconic reggae legend to be certified platinum by the BPI.
Jammin' was included on the group's 1977 album Exodus. The single went to number nine on the UK Official Top 100 Singles chart and number 99 in Australia.
In 1987 Jammin' was re-released and made it to the Dutch Top 100 in the Netherlands. Twelve years later, a remixed version of Jammin', with American rapper MC Lyte, appeared on the Stephen Marley-produced gold-selling album Chant Down Babylon, which featured remixed collaborations with hip hop, R&B and rock acts. The new version of Jammin' reached number 42 in the United Kingdom in 2000.
The previous Marley singles which were certified platinum in the United Kingdom are Three Little Birds (certified in August 2018), Is This Love? (May 2020), and Could You Be Loved (May 2020).
Meanwhile, over in the United States, Marley is yet to earn a gold nor platinum certification for any of his singles. He, however, has nine gold albums to his credit, a double-platinum album and a multi-platinum-selling album.
The gold certified albums are Burnin', Chant Down Babylon, Natural Mystic, Rastaman Vibrations, Confrontation, Exodus, Kaya, Uprising, and Live.
Legend has been certified multi-platinum (sales of more than 15 million in the United States to date), while Songs of Freedom has been certified for sales of more than two million copies.
