Bob, Protoje on Obama's summer 2021 playlist

SWITCH it Up by Protoje and Koffee, and Bob Marley and the Wailers' Exodus are among 20 tracks featured on US President Barack Obama's summer playlist for 2021.

The playlist was revealed on the weekend by Obama.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama tweeted on Saturday.

He continued, “Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately. It's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artistes, and a whole lot in-between.”

Switch it Up is featured on Protoje's most recent album In Search of Lost Time (2020). The single which features Koffee was released earlier this year and its accompanying music video has so far racked up more than 5.5 million views on YouTube.

This is the third time that a song featuring Koffee has made Obama's summer playlist. Toast was included in 2019 while last year Don't Walk Away, a collaboration with R&B singer John Legend, was included.

Exodus, the title track from Bob Marley and the Wailers' 1977 album, was Marley's first single to receive widespread airplay on black radio in the United States. It peaked at number 14 on the UK Top 100 Singles chart and number 19 on the Billboard Black Singles chart (now known as the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart).

Toots and the Maytals' classic 54-46 (That's My Number) was featured on Obama's summer playlist in 2019. Marley's Could You Be Loved, and Twist and Turn by Popcaan featuring Drake and Partynextdoor were included on the 2020 playlist.

Other songs featured on the 2021 playlist include the Billboard and European hit Astronaut in the Sky by Masked Wolf; Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan; Desperado by Rihanna; Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak (Silk Sonic); and My Sweet Lord by George Harrison.

Songs by Jay-Z, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, rap trio Migos, Miles Davis, Chicago, Erykah Badu, Simply Red, Sarah Vaughn, and Rocky RD featuring Myke Towers and Nicki Nicole complete the list.