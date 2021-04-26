Bob the bluesman

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk presents the 20th in a series titled Bob Marley — The Last 40 Days to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his passing.

IF Bob Marley had any musical disappointment, it was his failure to break big in the black American market. Interestingly, two of his guitarists were African American.

Al Anderson and Donald Kinsey, from New Jersey and Indiana, respectively, were members of The Wailers at different stages. Both played on Rastaman Vibration, the 1976 album many consider Marley's commercial breakthrough.

Their sound is steeped in the blues. One of their biggest influences was Albert King, a legendary guitarist with whom Kinsey toured as a 16-year-old.

The 67-year-old Kinsey currently tours with The Wailers. In an interview with the Jamaica Observer last year, he said Marley was not afraid to embrace different sounds.

“Bob really loved the blues. I remember one night after we did a show at The Roxy [in Los Angeles], he invited me to his hotel room and said, 'Donald, play me some blues, man'. I would sing some traditional kinda blues and that made a connection,” he recalled.

Kinsey learnt the blues at the feet of his father, bandleader Big Daddy Kinsey. He first heard Marley's music in 1975 while visiting the New York office of Island Records, the company that distributed the singer's albums.

At the time, Kinsey was a member of White Lightning, a blues-rock band which was seeking a deal with the label.

After meeting Marley, Kinsey recalls him being impressed with his sound. He invited him to Jamaica to play on Rastaman Vibration's sessions at Harry J studio in Kingston.

Kinsey played on songs like Johnny Was, Roots Rock Reggae, and Want More. He also toured North America and Europe with The Wailers to promote the album.

The first time he played Rastaman Vibration for his family, they were not impressed.

“My Dad never heard of reggae, so I played it for him and he invited some friends over to the house and listened to it. By the look on their faces, they were trying to figure it out,” he laughed.

In December 1976, Kinsey was at Marley's home in Kingston when gunmen invaded the premises and shot the star, his wife Rita, Manager Don Taylor and another colleague. The band was rehearsing for a peace concert to ease political tension in Jamaica.

A fearful Kinsey left the country before the show. The following year, he joined Peter Tosh's Word, Sound And Power Band, and became one of its mainstays.

One of the high points of his playing is the piercing guitar solo on Tosh's version of Chuck Berry's Johnny B Goode.

Kinsey said Marley, who died from cancer in May 1981 at age 36, was always open to fresh ideas.

“One of the great things about Bob was he allowed musicians to speak, and if he felt something he would consider it. He was the man, he had the final say, but there was always an option to express yourself.”