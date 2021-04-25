Bob the Spartan

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk presents the 19th in a series titled Bob Marley — The Last 40 Days to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his passing.

SPARTAN Health Club (SHC) was the premier training ground for Jamaica's athletes and beauty queens for nearly five decades.

The Lady Musgrave-based facility, which shuttered its operations last September after 44 years, produced two Miss World winners: Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

It was Bob Marley's connection to the former that spurred photographs of him wearing the club's T-shirt.

“Bob was never a member and may have visited the gym a few times as Cindy Breakespeare worked there. He would have gotten the SHC shirts from Cindy,” Mickey Haughton-James, former principal of the gym, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

That relationship resulted in the birth of their son, Grammy-winning artiste Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, in 1978.

Spartan's roster included Marley's manager and former national footballer Allan “Skill” Cole, singers Jacob Miller and Bob Andy, as well as members of reggae band Third World.

Miller died in 1980, while Andy passed away in March 2020.

“People loved the camaraderie. It's a place you could socialise and you met a lot of people there. Some great people passed through that place,” Cole told the Observer in a previous interview.

Cole said he introduced Marley to a fitness regime which include rigorous exercise and nutrition, especially when he was scheduled to go on tour.

Haughton-James said Marley was pictured in the 'Spartan' T-shirt around the time of the (One Love) Peace Concert in April,1978.

“I think because it (the gym) gave him (Marley) neutrality between the two political parties... There are photos of Bob in the shirt seated with the two leading activists of the PNP (People's National Party) and the JLP (Jamaica Labour Party),” he said.

The One Love Concert was held at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 22, 1978. It took place during a political civil war in Jamaica between gangs associated with the governing PNP led by Michael Manley and the Opposition JLP, headed by Edward Seaga.

The concert's high point was when Marley joined the hands of Manley and Seaga during his performance of Jammin'. He died two years after of cancer at age 36.

Haughton-James closed Spartan, citing the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus as the main cause.

Bob Marley in a SHC T-shirt has become part of the gym's lore.

“Bob in the SHC T-shirt will add to the legacy of Spartan but at the time (it) did nothing for SHC as the club was famous as the home of Jamaica's top athletes, body builders and beauty queens,” said Haughton-James.