Bob tops the charts

BOB Marley and the Wailers is sitting pretty at the top of two separate album charts with two different projects.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers clocks 102 weeks at the top of the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Meanwhile, The Capitol Session '73 returns to the number one spot on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The Capitol Session '73 sold an additional 234 copies in pure album sales to bring its total to 5,472.

Still on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, In the Moment by Rebelution rises to two with 200 more copies sold, while Intence's Wounded (EP) dips to three with 180 additional copies.

Beauty in the Silence, the Grammy-nominated album by SOJA, inches up to four, while last week's chart-topper 438 by red-hot Masicka backtracks to five with 109 additional copies. In its opening week, 438 moved 733 in pure album sales.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good inches up to six, Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selection slips to seven, while Higher Place by Skip Marley rises two places to eight.

Iration's Coastin moves up to nine, while The Trojan Story (Various Artistes) is 10.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy moves back to two, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is up to three.

438 by Masicka slips from two to four, while Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are five and six, respectively.

Sean Paul's The Trinity is back onto the chart at seven, Greatest Hits by UB40 holds steady at eight and Sean Paul's Grammy-winning multi-platinum selling Dutty Rock is at nine.

Exodus by Bob Marley and the Wailers is firm at 10.

On the Billboard Latin Charts, Nostalgico by producer Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown slips from six to nine on Latin Rhythm Airplay. The song slides from 10 to 12 on Latin Airplay, while backtracking from 11 to 15 on Hot Latin Songs. On Latin Pop Airplay, Nostalgico remains at two.